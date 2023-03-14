Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 259,685 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,052,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $242,537,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 6.6% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

MASI stock opened at $175.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $184.96.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Featured Articles

