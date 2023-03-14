Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,750,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611,057 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 53,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $7,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $270.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

