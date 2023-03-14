Marshall Wace LLP Sells 103,702 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,702 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Primo Water by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Primo Water

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

