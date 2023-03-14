Marshall Wace LLP Sells 226,772 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,772 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $1,346,831.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,694,803 shares in the company, valued at $611,735,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,098 shares of company stock worth $54,584,862. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation Price Performance

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.