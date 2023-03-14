Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,008 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Snap-on by 52.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,944 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,379. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $237.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

