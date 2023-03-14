Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,029,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

