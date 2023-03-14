Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275,569 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Several research firms recently commented on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

