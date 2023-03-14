Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 264.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

