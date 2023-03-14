NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NICE by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Down 1.0 %

NICE stock opened at $202.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.40. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $235.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.