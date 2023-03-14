NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NICE by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NICE Stock Down 1.0 %
NICE stock opened at $202.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.40. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $235.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
