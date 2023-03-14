Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nucor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 46.2% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $155.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

