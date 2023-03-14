Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Bank of The West grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

OTIS stock opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

