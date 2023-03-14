PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Paul W. Taylor Purchases 19,800 Shares

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PACW stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.