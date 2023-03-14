PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) EVP William J. Black Acquires 13,000 Shares

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 134,997 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

