Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Holdings Lifted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PARR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $13,246,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $8,286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 147.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 389,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 45.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after buying an additional 370,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Down 4.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PARR. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

