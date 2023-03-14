Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys 1,322 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Provention Bio by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVB opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.18. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $24.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

