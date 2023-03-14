Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Clarivate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,022,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,470,000 after acquiring an additional 913,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLVT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Clarivate Profile

NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

