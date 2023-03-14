Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

