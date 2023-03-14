Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys New Position in Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Jackson Acquisition by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jackson Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Jackson Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Jackson Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jackson Acquisition by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 211,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 70,262 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Acquisition Stock Performance

Jackson Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. Jackson Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

About Jackson Acquisition

Jackson Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors.

