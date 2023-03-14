Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 20,084 Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Acquisition by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $844,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Acquisition by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 211,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 70,262 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RJAC opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Jackson Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Jackson Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors.

