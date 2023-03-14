Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $114,000 in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPAB. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPAB opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

