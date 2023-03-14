Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Lowers Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. decreased its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE AGRO opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $856.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

