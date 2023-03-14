Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New $214,000 Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 100.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 21.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $175.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

