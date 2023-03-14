Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New Investment in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AHT opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

