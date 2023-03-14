Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases New Stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 203,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 14.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 15.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 106,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IQMD stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

