Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 22,509 Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,509 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 13.1% during the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 737,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 46.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

About First Reserve Sustainable Growth

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

