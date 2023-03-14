Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 22,509 Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. trimmed its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,509 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 994,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 165,748 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 957,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 377,556 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 955,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 294,202 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 939,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 737,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSG opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Profile

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

