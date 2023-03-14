Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $993,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,483,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,004,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVNA opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. 7 Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

7 Acquisition Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

