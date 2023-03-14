Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. reduced its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Burford Capital by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Burford Capital by 55.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 97.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

