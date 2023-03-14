Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 222 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 657,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 574,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $93.35.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,039 shares of company stock worth $10,346,449. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

