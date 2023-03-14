Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 37,996 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 39,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 35.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 304,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,349 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 306.8% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 50,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.