Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 5,667 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,732 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.