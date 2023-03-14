Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $103.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Stories

