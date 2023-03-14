Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

