Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $771,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,753,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,731,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $151.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

