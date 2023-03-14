Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRDO. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,624,000 after acquiring an additional 409,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 358,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 315,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 271,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $584,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $882.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

