Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

