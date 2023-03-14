Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,965.67, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

