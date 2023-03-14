Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after buying an additional 170,834 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,577,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 489,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $460.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $477.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.