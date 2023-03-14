Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 177.1% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 375,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 240,102 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the third quarter worth $13,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get GSR II Meteora Acquisition alerts:

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GSRM stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.