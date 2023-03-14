Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,652 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 938.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

FELE opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

