Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondHead by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

DiamondHead Profile

In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 87,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,336.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 87,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

