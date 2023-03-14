Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.46. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

