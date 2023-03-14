Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,869 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 48.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

