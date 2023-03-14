Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SII. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Sprott by 1,470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 426,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 399,055 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,370,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 972,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 284,033 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 322,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 200.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares during the period. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $910.94 million, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

