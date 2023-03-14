Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,075.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 7.0 %

NEM opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.