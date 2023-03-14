Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 125.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $43,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 106.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

