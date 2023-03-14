Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $389,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exponent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 152.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

