Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTE. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,242,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth $349,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

ESTE opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.06.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.