Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after buying an additional 524,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,863,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,253,000 after purchasing an additional 543,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,314 shares of company stock valued at $200,256. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

