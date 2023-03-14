Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.2% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.0% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $213,000. EHP Funds Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 38.8% during the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $195.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

